Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/7/22: The first blown game of the year

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (0-2)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 5, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)
Syracuse dropped their second game of the season in brutal fashion, allowing five runs in the final two innings to fall to the Rail Riders 5-3. Mike Montgomery and Andrew Mitchell got things rolling with six scoreless innings, but Anthony Vizcaya, Yoan Loepz, and R.J. Alvarez were all awful, walking a combined six batters, giving up two runs, and totally blowing the game. The poor bullpen performance spoiled Nick Meyer’s home run, a two run shot in the seventh that put the Mets up 3-0 at the time. Mark Vientos, the only real prospect of note on the roster, went 1-for-4 with a single and no strikeouts - an encouraging sign given concerns about his profile.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-4, R, K, SB (1)
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-4, K
- 3B Mark Vientos: 1-4, RBI
- 1B Patrick Mazeika: 1-4, E (1)
- DH Carlos Rincon: 3-4, R
- SS Matt Reynolds: 0-4, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 1-4, R, HR (1), 2 RBI
- 2B Cody Bohanek: 0-3, 3 K
- RF Quinn Brodey: 0-3
- LHP Mike Montgomery: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Andrew Mitchell: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- RHP Anthony Vizcaya: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Yoan Lopez: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, L (0-1), H (1)
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K, BS (1)
Transaction Alert: RHP Eric Orze promoted from Double-A Binghamton
Transaction Alert: C Jose Colina sent to Double-A Binghamton
Transaction Alert: IF Travis Blankenhorn designated for assignment by New York
Transaction Alert: OF Travis Jankowski has his contract selected by New York
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)
NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)
Star of the Night
Carlos Rincon
Goat of the Night
Yoan Lopez
