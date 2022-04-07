Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/7/22: The first blown game of the year

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Syracuse dropped their second game of the season in brutal fashion, allowing five runs in the final two innings to fall to the Rail Riders 5-3. Mike Montgomery and Andrew Mitchell got things rolling with six scoreless innings, but Anthony Vizcaya, Yoan Loepz, and R.J. Alvarez were all awful, walking a combined six batters, giving up two runs, and totally blowing the game. The poor bullpen performance spoiled Nick Meyer’s home run, a two run shot in the seventh that put the Mets up 3-0 at the time. Mark Vientos, the only real prospect of note on the roster, went 1-for-4 with a single and no strikeouts - an encouraging sign given concerns about his profile.

Transaction Alert: RHP Eric Orze promoted from Double-A Binghamton

Transaction Alert: C Jose Colina sent to Double-A Binghamton

Transaction Alert: IF Travis Blankenhorn designated for assignment by New York

Transaction Alert: OF Travis Jankowski has his contract selected by New York

