Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/7/22: The first blown game of the year

Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!

By Lukas Vlahos
/ new
New York Mets Photo Day Photo by Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (0-2)

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 5, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Syracuse dropped their second game of the season in brutal fashion, allowing five runs in the final two innings to fall to the Rail Riders 5-3. Mike Montgomery and Andrew Mitchell got things rolling with six scoreless innings, but Anthony Vizcaya, Yoan Loepz, and R.J. Alvarez were all awful, walking a combined six batters, giving up two runs, and totally blowing the game. The poor bullpen performance spoiled Nick Meyer’s home run, a two run shot in the seventh that put the Mets up 3-0 at the time. Mark Vientos, the only real prospect of note on the roster, went 1-for-4 with a single and no strikeouts - an encouraging sign given concerns about his profile.

Transaction Alert: RHP Eric Orze promoted from Double-A Binghamton
Transaction Alert: C Jose Colina sent to Double-A Binghamton
Transaction Alert: IF Travis Blankenhorn designated for assignment by New York
Transaction Alert: OF Travis Jankowski has his contract selected by New York

Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (0-0)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

Star of the Night

Carlos Rincon

Goat of the Night

Yoan Lopez

