Mets Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

With Opening Day here and the Mets’ first game just hours away, the Mets announced their 28-man roster for the start of the 2022 season.

Pitchers:

Chris Bassit

Carlos Carrasco

Edwin Díaz

Seth Lugo

Trevor May

Tylor Megil

Adam Ottavino

Sean Reid-Foley

Joely Rodríguez

Max Scherzer

Chasen Shreve

Drew Smith

Taijuan Walker

Trevor Williams



Catchers:

James McCann

Tomás Nido



Infielders:

Pete Alonso

Robinson Canó

J.D. Davis

Eduardo Escobar

Luis Guillorme

Francisco Lindor

Jeff McNeil



Outfielders:

Mark Canha

Travis Jankowski

Starling Marte

Brandon Nimmo

Dominic Smith

There aren’t too many surprises on this list, and teams having three extra roster spots for the first month of the season has allowed the team to take a few ‘on the bubble’ players north, including Jankowski as a fifth outfielder, and a few extra bullpen arms.

Also included in the roster is some potential good news. With both Max Scherzer and Brandon Nimmo included on the official roster, it seems more likely that their nagging injuries are not as serious as feared, and should both see action this weekend.