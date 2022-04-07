 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mets Announce 2022 Opening Day Roster

The 28 man roster hits just hours before the first game of the 2022 season.

By Brian Salvatore
/ new
Syndication: The Record Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With Opening Day here and the Mets’ first game just hours away, the Mets announced their 28-man roster for the start of the 2022 season.

Pitchers:
Chris Bassit
Carlos Carrasco
Edwin Díaz
Seth Lugo
Trevor May
Tylor Megil
Adam Ottavino
Sean Reid-Foley
Joely Rodríguez
Max Scherzer
Chasen Shreve
Drew Smith
Taijuan Walker
Trevor Williams

Catchers:
James McCann
Tomás Nido

Infielders:
Pete Alonso
Robinson Canó
J.D. Davis
Eduardo Escobar
Luis Guillorme
Francisco Lindor
Jeff McNeil

Outfielders:
Mark Canha
Travis Jankowski
Starling Marte
Brandon Nimmo
Dominic Smith

There aren’t too many surprises on this list, and teams having three extra roster spots for the first month of the season has allowed the team to take a few ‘on the bubble’ players north, including Jankowski as a fifth outfielder, and a few extra bullpen arms.

Also included in the roster is some potential good news. With both Max Scherzer and Brandon Nimmo included on the official roster, it seems more likely that their nagging injuries are not as serious as feared, and should both see action this weekend.

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...