Mets announce Opening Day lineup, Scherzer good to go for tomorrow’s game

The Mets have officially announced their Opening Day lineup for tonight’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Starling Marte - RF J.D. Davis - DH Francisco Lindor - SS Pete Alonso - 1B Eduardo Escobar - 3B Robinson Canó - 2B Mark Canha - CF Jeff McNeil - LF James McCann - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Notably, Brandon Nimmo, who has been dealing with stiffness in his neck, is not in the lineup. However, as of this afternoon he was going to head onto the field and “test his neck” to see if he could still play. So, it remains possible that the Mets make a last-minute lineup change prior to the game. However, for now, in Nimmo’s absence Mark Canha will be manning center field and batting seventh, indicating that the Mets want Starling Marte to get used to playing right field every day. Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil will shift to left field, giving Robinson Canó a start at second base.

Noted Patrick Corbin nemesis J.D. Davis will bat second and serve as the designated hitter in the Mets’ first official game with the universal DH. Davis has posted a .345/.406/.862 slash line with four homers against Corbin in 32 plate appearances.

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer said that he “was able to pass all the tests” and is officially good to go for tomorrow’s game, facing off against his old squad in DC.