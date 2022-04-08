Final Score: Mets 5, Nationals 1—Cy-lor Megill

The Mets pulled out a delayed Opening Day victory Thursday night. Both teams started slowly after weather delayed the start time. The Mets’ starter, Tylor Megill—forced into action by injuries to the team’s aces—looked excellent early on. Perhaps his biggest moment was striking out Juan Soto with two on in the third inning.

After a slow start against Patrick Corbin, the Mets had a chance to break through in the top of the fourth, but Pete Alonso was cut down at the plate trying to score on Eduardo Escobar’s double to left field.

The Mets finally broke through for two runs in the top of the fifth on an RBI hit by pitch to James McCann and and RBI ground out by Starling Marte. The offense added two more in the top of the sixth, rendering Soto’s solo home run in the bottom of the frame against Trevor May a shutout-ruining blast, as the bullpen held the lead and closed out the 5-1 victory.

Full recap to follow.

