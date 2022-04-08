Mets Morning News: The Mets don’t lose on Opening Day

Meet the Mets

The Mets won their 40th overall Opening Day game with a 5-1 victory over the Nationals. Tylor Megill threw five scoreless innings and struck out six batters while giving up only three hits, looking positively ace-like in his unexpected Opening Day start.

Carlos Carrasco was one of eight current Roberto Clemente award winners to wear the number 21 on his cap today.

The new middle school PS 419 will be named the Tommy L. Agee Middle School in honor of the Mets outfielder who lived blocks away from the location in Queens.

Tonight’s game will be shown exclusively on Apple TV+. Melanie Newman, Hannah Keyser, and Chris Young will announce the game.

Pitchers David Peterson and Félix Peña and outfielder Nick Plummer comprise the team’s taxi squad in D.C.

Max Scherzer received a lot of love from the New York press before his first Mets start tonight.

As did Buck Showalter, who started his Mets managerial stint with a win.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña gave an interview in Spanish where he said he wouldn’t miss playing with recently departed teammate Freddie Freeman, denied he said it, then walked it back. Freeman kinda sorta brushed it off.

The Braves played the Reds today and lost 6-3.

Phillies Spring Training start Mickey Moniak broke his wrist and will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Around Major League Baseball

The Padres and Twins agreed on a trade that sent Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán to Minnesota and Taylor Rogers and Brent Rooker to San Diego.

Shohei Ohtani graces the cover of the most recent edition of Time Magazine.

Ke’Bryan Hayes and the Pirates agreed to an eight-year, $70 million contract extension. The Pirates lost 9-0 to the Cardinals, and Hayes exited the game early due to an injured forearm.

Bobby DeWitt Jr’s first major league hit scored the go-ahead run for the Royals in the bottom of the eighth as Kansas City beat Cleveland 3-1.

The Guardians sent outfielder Bradley Zimmer to the Blue Jays in exchange for Anthony Castro.

Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings for the Padres, but Seth Beer walked it off with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-2 win.

Matt Harvey is close to signing a minor-league deal with the Orioles.

This Date in Mets History

Doc Gooden made his major league debut on this date 38 years ago.