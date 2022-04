*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 7, 2022

POSTPONED (RAIN)

The game will be made up as part of a double header on 4/8.

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

Star of the Night

Opening Day of Major League Baseball

Goat of the Night

The rain