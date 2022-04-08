Mets win season opener against Nationals

After waiting an extra three hours for a pushed back official start time—and waiting a bit longer for an additional rain delay—the Mets finally got their 2022 season underway after 8pm in Washington last night, and after some early offensive struggles against Patrick Corbin, eventually got untracked for a solid and convincing 5-1 victory in the season opener.

While the offense took a few innings to get untracked, unexpected Opening Day starter Tylor Megill kept the game scoreless early. Adrenaline likely pumping, Megill looked electric in the first inning while striking out two, then pitched around a bit of trouble in the second in the form of a Keibert Ruiz double, then got out of a first and third, one out jam in the third by striking out Juan Soto and inducing a ground out from Nelson Cruz.

Robinson Cano got the Mets’ first scoring rally going by leading off the fifth with a bunt single to beat the shift. Mark Canha walked and Jeff McNeil singled to load the bases before a hit by pitch and fielder’s choice staked Megill and the Mets to a 2-0 lead.

Canha and McNeil were in the middle of it again in the top of the sixth, each contributing clutch two-out RBI singles to extend the lead to 4-0 and rendering Soto’s sixth inning blast off of Trevor May more of a footnote than a threatening event.

After Megill gave the team all they could ask for over five scoreless, May’s blip was the only damage against a bullpen that otherwise looked solid. as Adam Ottavino, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz all threw scoreless innings to close out the Opening Day victory, with Max Scherzer poised to make his Mets debut for the undefeated Mets tomorrow night against his former team.

Box scores

MLB.com

ESPN

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Tylor Megill, +28.7% WPA

Big Mets loser: Starling Marte, -8.4% WPA

Mets pitchers: +36.5% WPA

Mets hitters: +13.5% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: James McCann hit by pitch in top of the fifth +9.8% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Juan Soto home run in bottom of the sixth, -5.7% WPA

SB Nation GameThreads

Amazin’ Avenue

Federal Baseball