Final score: Mets 7, Nationals 3—Meet the (Mad) Max

The Mets beat the Nationals on Friday night to start their 2022 season 2-0. Max Scherzer made his Mets debut, and aside from a two-run homer he gave up to Josh Bell, pitched very well.

For the second straight game, the Mets’ offense had a balanced attack, scoring 7 runs while collecting 11 hits. On his 30th birthday, Jeff McNeil got the team started, with a solo homer off the right field foul pole in the third inning.

The biggest star of the night in the Mets’ lineup was one of their offseason additions, Starling Marte. Marte had two hits, driving in two runs, while Robinson Canó contributed with a two-run single of his own.

On the mound, Max Scherzer pitched six innings, allowing three runs and striking out six batters. Aside from the mistake he made on the previously mentioned Josh Bell home run, Scherzer looked very good, and had an encouraging season debut after an injury scare in the last week of spring training.

The Mets’ bullpen closed out the night over the final three innings, rain delay and all, as they completed a late night at the ballpark for the second straight game.

Full recap to follow.