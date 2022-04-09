Mets place Edwin Díaz on bereavement list, call up David Peterson

The Mets have placed closer Edwin Díaz on the bereavement list following the death of his grandfather, and the team has called up left-handed starting pitcher David Peterson to take his place on the active roster.

Already a member of the 40-man roster, Peterson struggled in 2021, finishing the year with a 5.54 ERA and 4.78 FIP in 66.2 innings over the course of fifteen starts for the Mets. If he is to get into a game while Díaz is away from the team, it will probably be in a long relief role. You can read plenty more about how the year ahead looks for Peterson in Grace Carbone’s season preview.

As for Díaz, he pitched in the Mets’ win on Opening Day, tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk. He did not appear in the team’s win over the Nationals last night, and of the six Mets relievers who have made an appearance thus far, only Seth Lugo pitched in both of the team’s games.