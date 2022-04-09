Final score: Mets 5, Nationals 0 — Alonso and Bassitt steal the show

Chris Bassitt followed up Max Scherzer’s Mets debut with one of his own, and was stellar throughout. Bassitt spun six scoreless innings, striking out eight Nationals, walking one, and scattering three hits over 90 pitches, introducing himself well to the Mets.

Rookie Joan Adon, making just his second career start, went toe to toe with Bassitt in the early portion of the evening, holding the Mets scoreless through the first four frames. The Mets would not stay silent for long, however, breaking the tie in the fifth.

James McCann started the rally with a single, and walks by Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor (with a Starling Marte fly out in between them), set up Pete Alonso with the bases loaded. He promptly unloaded them with a 111.6 MPH grand slam (the first of his career), putting the Mets a head 4-0, a lead they would not relinquish.

The Mets tacked one on in the top of the ninth, with Nimmo doing all of the work. He got on with a double that deflected off of Maikel Franco’s glove, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on a wild pitch.

The Mets bullpen picked up Bassitt by being better than he was, with Drew Smith, a debuting Joely Rodriguez, and Adam Ottavino giving up just one hit over the last three innings to secure the victory.

Full recap to follow.