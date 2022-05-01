Final Score: Phillies 4, Mets 1—They got some hits this time

A day after an exhilarating historic victory against the Phillies, the Mets gave up a few hits this time around—including a couple of bombs in the late innings—and the offense was not able to answer, resulting in a 4-1 loss to tie the series at one game apiece.

Taijuan Walker made his return from the injured list and pitched well, throwing five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and two walks on 73 pitches (albeit while recording only one strikeout). He left the game with a lead, but the bullpen was not able to hold it, as Adam Ottavino gave up three runs—two off a Kyle Schwarber home run—in the seventh inning, and Sean Reid-Foley followed suit by giving up a solo homer to Rhys Hoskins in the following inning (he would subsequently leave the game due to injury and be replaced by Chasen Shreve, who kept the Phillies off the board for the remainder of the game).

As for the bats, they only managed to score one run despite knocking out Phillies starter Kyle Gibson in the fifth inning. Their lone run came in that inning and was in large part the result of an error on Gibson, as he airmailed a throw to second base and turned what should have been an inning-ending double play into runners on first and third with one out, which was followed by a Francisco Lindor fielder’s choice to score the runner from third. Alas, the Phillies bullpen kept the Mets off the board for the remainder of the game. They did threaten in the eighth inning by walking the bases loaded, but Phillies closer Corey Knebel was able to get Brandon Nimmo to ground out to end the inning and subsequently retired the Mets in the ninth inning.

Full recap to follow.