Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/1/22: May Day Mets

*All results from games played on Saturday, April 30, 2022

GAME ONE

ROCHESTER 3, SYRACUSE 0 / 7 (BOX)

Cade Cavalli pitched really well. His replacement, Jordan Weems, also pitched really well; if it wasn’t for Nick Plummer’s bunt single in the sixth, Syracuse would’ve been no-hit in fact!

GAME TW0

SYRACUSE 4, ROCHESTER 2 / 7 (BOX)

The Mets faced not one, but two old friends- Logan Verrett and Tyler Clippard. The Mets 2011 third-round draftee got tagged for three runs, while Clippard tossed a scoreless seventh. Wyatt Young, the 2021 fifteenth-round pick who got thrust into service in Syracuse and has done remarkably good, led the game off with a homer and Syracuse did not look back from there.

ERIE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)

The Ponies took the lead early on in the second when Zach Ashford hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home Ronny Mauricio but were blanked for the rest of the ballgame. For a while, it appeared that that would be all they’d need, but Justin Lasko let the SeaWolves score three in the seventh on a handful of RBI doubles.

BROOKLYN 5, BOWLING GREEN 2 (BOX)

Wilmer Reyes and Jose Mena both drove in runs in the bottom of the first but the Hot Rods caught up in the fourth to tie things up at 2-2 apiece. The tie wouldn’t last too long, as Nic Gaddis hit a sac fly to put Brooklyn back on top, with Reyes and Warren Saunders adding some insurance runs with a homer and RBI single, respectively.

ST. LUCIE 6, DAYTONA 3 (BOX)

Drake Osbourn smacked a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the second to give St. Lucie a big lead and drove in a few more in the sixth, plating two more with a line drive into left. Old friend Wilfred Astudillo put the Tortugas on the board with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, but Shervyen Newton erased that run with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame. Daytona scored a few more in the eighth, but St. Lucie had enough insurance to weather the storm.

Star of the Night

Drake Osborn

Goat of the Night

Justin Lasko