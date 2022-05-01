Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/1/22: May Day Mets

*All results from games played on Saturday, April 30, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (8-14)
GAME ONE
ROCHESTER 3, SYRACUSE 0 / 7 (BOX)
Cade Cavalli pitched really well. His replacement, Jordan Weems, also pitched really well; if it wasn’t for Nick Plummer’s bunt single in the sixth, Syracuse would’ve been no-hit in fact!
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-3, K, E (6)
- CF Nick Plummer: 1-2, BB, SB (1)
- 1B Daniel Palka: 0-2, BB, K
- DH Carlos Rincon: 0-3
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 0-3
- C Patrick Mazeika: 0-3, K
- RF Khalil Lee: 0-2, K, HBP, E (3), CS (1)
- 3B Mark Vientos: 0-2
- LF Carlos Cortes: 0-1, BB, E (3)
- RHP Felix Pena: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, L (0-3)
- RHP Tim Adleman: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Alex Claudio: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
GAME TW0
SYRACUSE 4, ROCHESTER 2 / 7 (BOX)
The Mets faced not one, but two old friends- Logan Verrett and Tyler Clippard. The Mets 2011 third-round draftee got tagged for three runs, while Clippard tossed a scoreless seventh. Wyatt Young, the 2021 fifteenth-round pick who got thrust into service in Syracuse and has done remarkably good, led the game off with a homer and Syracuse did not look back from there.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI
- CF Nick Plummer: 0-4, K
- DH Daniel Palka: 1-3
- RF Carlos Rincon: 1-2, R
- RF Carlos Cortes: 1-1, R, 2B
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 1-3, R, HR (4), 2 RBI
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-2, 2B, RBI, BB, CS (2)
- LF Quinn Brodey: 0-3, 2 K
- C Nick Dini: 1-2, BB
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 2-3, SB (2)
- LHP Rob Zastryzny: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- RHP Antonio Santos: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Stephen Nogosek: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-14)
ERIE 3, BINGHAMTON 1 (BOX)
The Ponies took the lead early on in the second when Zach Ashford hit into a fielder’s choice that brought home Ronny Mauricio but were blanked for the rest of the ballgame. For a while, it appeared that that would be all they’d need, but Justin Lasko let the SeaWolves score three in the seventh on a handful of RBI doubles.
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-3, BB, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 0-4, 3 K, E (1)
- DH Brett Baty: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-4, R
- 3B Luke Ritter: 0-3, BB, K
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-3, BB, 2 K
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- 2B Manny Rodriguez: 0-4
- 1B Matt Winaker: 1-3, 2B, BB, K
- RHP Mitch Ragan: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- RHP Justin Lasko: 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Willy Taveras: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (11-9)
BROOKLYN 5, BOWLING GREEN 2 (BOX)
Wilmer Reyes and Jose Mena both drove in runs in the bottom of the first but the Hot Rods caught up in the fourth to tie things up at 2-2 apiece. The tie wouldn’t last too long, as Nic Gaddis hit a sac fly to put Brooklyn back on top, with Reyes and Warren Saunders adding some insurance runs with a homer and RBI single, respectively.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 1-4, R, 2B
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 3-4, 3 R, HR (1), 2 RBI, K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 1-4, 2B
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 2-4, R, CS (3)
- DH Jose Mena: 2-3, RBI, BB
- C Nic Gaddis: 0-3, RBI
- 2B Warren Saunders: 1-4, RBI
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 0-4, 3 K
- CF Matt Rudick: 1-3, 2B
- RHP Garrison Bryant: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, HBP
- RHP Justin Courtney: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (13-7)
ST. LUCIE 6, DAYTONA 3 (BOX)
Drake Osbourn smacked a three-run homer to left center in the bottom of the second to give St. Lucie a big lead and drove in a few more in the sixth, plating two more with a line drive into left. Old friend Wilfred Astudillo put the Tortugas on the board with an RBI single in the top of the seventh, but Shervyen Newton erased that run with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame. Daytona scored a few more in the eighth, but St. Lucie had enough insurance to weather the storm.
- LF Alex Ramirez: 0-4
- CF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, K, HBP
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, R, HR (2), RBI
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 2 K, E (1)
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 3-4, 2 R
- DH Omar De Los Santos: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, SB (7)
- C Drake Osborn: 3-4, R, HR (2), 5 RBI
- 2B Kevin Villavicencio: 0-3, 2 K
- RHP Carson Seymour: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, W (2-0)
- RHP Joshua Cornielly: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
- RHP Grant Hartwig: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- RHP Nate Jones: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, S (1)
Star of the Night
Drake Osborn
Goat of the Night
Justin Lasko
