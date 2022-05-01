Mets Morning News: Mets fail to benefit from walks or Walker

Meet the Mets

The Mets left a parade of runners on base and were victimized by the long ball in their 4-1 loss to the Phillies last night at Citi Field. The lone bright spot of the game was a strong showing from Taijuan Walker in his return from the injured list; he threw five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and two walks over that span.

Unfortunately, last night’s game included an injury as well. Sean Reid-Foley departed the game with elbow discomfort and will get an MRI today.

Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado appealed his suspension and was able to get it reduced to one game, which he served yesterday.

Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar paid the fine Yoan López incurred from Wednesday’s benches-clearing incident between the Mets and Cardinals.

López was optioned to Triple-A ahead of last night’s game to clear roster space for Taijuan Walker.

James McCann asked for home plate from Friday night’s no-hitter. He already has home plate from Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter, which he also caught.

Around the National League East

The Nationals lost to the giants 9-3, as Joan Adon—who has been very good of late—had a rough outing.

The Braves were dominated by Dane Dunning, as they fell to the Rangers 3-1.

The Marlins beat the Mariners 3-1. They have now won seven straight.

The Marlins traded Isan Diaz to the Giants for cash considerations.

Around Major League Baseball

Jon Heyman opines that the two-year suspension MLB gave to Trevor Bauer may mean he never pitches in the major leagues again, which would be an outcome that he earned.

The Angels placed Archie Bradley on the injured list with a left abdominal strain.

The Mariners signed righty Konner Wade to a minor league contract.

The Padres signed outfielder Shogo Akiyama to a minor league deal.

The Giants acquired infielder Mike Ford from the Mariners for cash considerations.

This Date in Mets History

Both Tom Seaver and Doc Gooden recorded double-digit strikeout games on May 1. So, maybe that bodes well for Max Scherzer tonight...