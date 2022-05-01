Mets announce Sean Reid-Foley has partially torn UCL

The Mets announced this afternoon that 26-year-old right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley underwent an MRI that revealed a partially torn UCL. The team says that Reid-Foley “will meet with team doctors and medical staff to discuss treatment options” and that it will give an update on what’s ahead for the reliever when appropriate.

One of three pitchers that came to the Mets in the Steven Matz trade, Reid-Foley got off to a good start in the 2021 season as a multiple-inning reliever, but he finished the season with a 5.23 ERA and 3.85 FIP in 20.2 innings in the big leagues. He made the team’s Opening Day bullpen, in part because of the 28-man rosters that were agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players’ union for the first month of the season, but he struggled with a 5.40 ERA and 5.15 FIP in 10.0 innings before suffering his elbow injury.

For now, with rosters still at 28 players until tomorrow, the Mets have recalled 29-year-old right-handed pitcher Yoan López, who recently threw two innings for the team before he was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.