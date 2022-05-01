Final Score: Mets 10, Phillies 6 — Dom-inance

The Mets offense had one of their best showings of the season to kick off the month of May, beating their NL East rivals by a score of 10-6, securing their seventh consecutive series win to open the 2022 campaign.

Eight of the nine Mets hitters notched a base hit in the win, with Dominic Smith leading the charge as his roster spot hangs in the balance due to the impending roster crunch. Smith, who has struggled to start the season while splitting time at first base and designated hitter, went 4-4 with three RBI. His first RBI tied the game in the fourth inning, and his second and third RBI gave them some much needed insurance in the fifth.

Max Scherzer got the start and had a mostly good outing. He began with five straight strikeouts, but served up a home run to Kyle Schwarber after that. Scherzer ended up striking out nine over his six innings of work, but surrendered four runs, all of which via the long ball. It was an uneven start from the future Hall of Famer, but the offense was more than potent enough against Zach Elfin to secure the win.

