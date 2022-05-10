UnforMETable, Episode 79: Roberto Petagine

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past.

Roberto Petagine was a solid prospect with an excellent batting eye who lacked the power traditionally required of first basemen. Petagine seemed to plateau in AAA, excelling there but struggling to break through on the major league level.

Petagine played well for Bobby Valentine at AAA Norfolk in 1996, earning himself some time in the majors once Valentine took over from the fired Dallas Green. However, the Mets’ offseason acquisition of John Olerud closed any windows to regular playing time for Petagine. Still, he would earn a late season call up in 1997, and play a crucial role in a memorable Mets comeback in a big September game.

