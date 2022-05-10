Final Score: Mets 4, Nationals 2 - A squirrel and a rat take out the Nats

The Mets began their three-game series in Washington with a 4-2 victory over the Nationals.

The game began as a pitcher’s duel, with both Patrick Corbin and Carlos Carrasco putting up zeros across the first four innings. Both the Mets and Nationals put men on first and second in the fourth, but only the Nats could plate a runner. Maikel Franco hit a double to score Josh Bell, but Yadiel Hernandez tried to make it a pair and was thrown out by a mile at home plate.

Riley Adams would add a solo home run in the fifth to put the Nats up by two.

However, the sixth inning, against the recently called up Carl Edwards, would see the Mets finally plate some runs. Back to back singles by Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis would start off the inning, and both would come around to score on a hard hit ball to first off the bat of Jeff McNeil which was misplayed by Bell. James McCann would drive in a run on a sacrifice fly, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead. The Mets would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Davis sacrifice fly.

Drew Smith and Joely Rodriguez combined for a scoreless inning and a third in relief of Carrasco, before giving way to an Edwin Diaz save.

