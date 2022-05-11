Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Nationals on Tuesday night 4-2, thanks to some timely hitting from Jeff McNeil, great defense from the entire team, and a solid pitching performance from Carlos Carrasco and the bullpen.

Not only has he been one of the best hitters on the team, but Jeff McNeil has also been the best defender on the Mets by one metric.

Tuesday night was another example of what has become a textbook Mets’ win.

The Mets claimed Locke St. John off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday.

Jacob deGrom has recently started throwing lightly from 60 feet out and will undergo another MRI in about a week GM Billy Eppler said.

The additions the Mets made to their offense this offseason have been everything the team had hoped for.

Sean Ried-Foley will undergo Tommy John surgery today after being diagnosed with a partially torn UCL earlier this month.

Mike Vaccaro writes that it’s okay to enjoy the Mets’ early season success.

Around the National League East

The Phillies acquired Corey Oswalt from the Giants.

They then fell to the Mariners 5-4.

The Marlins struggled, as they lost to the Diamondbacks 9-3.

Kyle Wright struggled against the Red Sox as the Braves lost to Boston 9-4.

Around Major League Baseball

In just his 11th major league start, Angels pitcher Reid Detmers no-hit the Rays.

Aaron Judge crushed his first ever walk-off home run to push the Yankees past the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals optioned Mets’ killer Paul DeJong.

Surgery could be an option for Twins’ pitcher Chris Paddack as he is out with right elbow inflammation.

Jim Albert and Alan Nathan look at the lack of home runs in the early season thus far.

Meanwhile, Rob Manfred defended the integrity of the baseballs and said MLB will most likely have a sticky stuff solution by next year.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver won the 100th game of his career on this date in 1972.