This week, we begin by discussing the Mets, who are now 20-10. We talk about how sweet it is to have two historic moments—the combined no-hitter and the seven-run ninth inning comeback—against the Phillies.

We also talk about the Mets’ decision to release Robinson Canó, injury updates on Jacob deGrom and Trevor May, and Chris Bassitt expressing openness to an extension, which the Mets should absolutely do.

In our baseball segment this week, we discuss the 324-game suspension Major League Baseball handed down to Trevor Bauer, which he is appealing, and pray this is the last time we ever have to mention Bauer’s name on the podcast.

Maggie also shares her family’s experience with the new sensory nook at Citi Field and talks about improvements that could be made.

Finally, we shout out New Jersey-based artist and friend of the pod Elise Dodeles, who made a video about her painting project depicting women in baseball, supported by the Russell J. Efros Foundation. Her artwork is absolutely fantastic and you should check it all out on her website.

We wrap things up like we always do with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

