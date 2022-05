Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/11/22: Ramirez rakes

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKS-BARRE 2, SYRACUSE 0 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The Syracuse Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Tim Adleman from the temporarily inactive list.

BINGHAMTON 2, NEW HAMPSHIRE 1 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Shortstop Wyatt Young has been assigned to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have placed shortstop Manny Rodriguez on the 7-day injured list.

WILMINGTON 12, BROOKLYN 5 (BOX)

LAKELAND 8, ST. LUCIE 4 (BOX)

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Miguel Alfonseca has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Robert Colina has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Jaison Vilera has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto has been assigned to the FCL Mets from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Christian Scott has been assigned to the St. Lucie Mets from the FCL Mets.

Star of the Night

Jesus Vargas

Goat of the Night

Colby Morris