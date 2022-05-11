 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/11/22

The Mets look to beat the Nationals again—and win another series—tonight in D.C.

By Chris McShane
Atlanta Braves v New York Mets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - DH
  5. Dominic Smith - 1B
  6. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  7. Jeff McNeil - LF
  8. Luis Guillorme - 2B
  9. Tomas Nido - C

Tylor Megill - RHP

Nationals lineup

  1. Cesar Hernandez - 2B
  2. Juan Soto - RF
  3. Josh Bell - 1B
  4. Nelson Cruz - DH
  5. Yadiel Hernandez - LF
  6. Keibert Ruiz - C
  7. Maikel Franco - 3B
  8. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS
  9. Victor Robles - CF

Aaron Sanchez - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050

