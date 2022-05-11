Mets vs. Nationals: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/11/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - DH
- Dominic Smith - 1B
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Jeff McNeil - LF
- Luis Guillorme - 2B
- Tomas Nido - C
Tylor Megill - RHP
Nationals lineup
- Cesar Hernandez - 2B
- Juan Soto - RF
- Josh Bell - 1B
- Nelson Cruz - DH
- Yadiel Hernandez - LF
- Keibert Ruiz - C
- Maikel Franco - 3B
- Dee Strange-Gordon - SS
- Victor Robles - CF
Aaron Sanchez - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:05 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WEPN 1050
