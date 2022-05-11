Final score: Nationals 8, Mets 3—Megrilled

The Mets jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against the Nationals tonight, but that lead disappeared immediately, as Tylor Megill gave up five runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the bottom of the second. Neither team scored again, and the Nationals won 8-3.

Megill went just one-and-one-third innings in the game, but Trevor Williams and Stephen Nogosek combined to keep the Nationals off the board the rest of the way. Unfortunately, the Mets didn’t do much of anything at the plate, either, despite the fact that they were facing the 2022 version of Aaron Sanchez. And even when Sanchez had to leave the game after taking a line drive off his wrist, the Mets couldn’t get to the Nationals’ bullpen.

With that, the Mets are 21-11 on the season. They’ll have a chance to win the series against the Nationals on Thursday afternoon.