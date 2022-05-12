Mets fall to Nationals as Megill has a bad start

For half an inning, it looked like the Mets would run away with their game against the Nationals on Wednesday night. Half an inning later, their early lead was gone, and it turned out it was be gone for good.

With Starling Marte having bunted for a single that induced a throwing error that scored Brandon Nimmo from second, Pete Alonso gave the Mets a three-run advantage with a home run. But those were the only runs the Mets scored in the game, and Tylor Megill just didn’t have it.

In the bottom of the first, Megill gave up five runs. Juan Soto got the Nationals started with a two-run shot before they strung together hits to score the subsequent three runs of that inning. Despite all of that, Megill was sent back out for the second inning but quickly gave up a three-run home run to Nelson Cruz. That put the Nationals up 8-3, and while Trevor Williams went three-and-two-thirds innings without allowing a run before Stephen Nogosek went three scoreless, the Mets never really threatened to get back into the game.

On the upside, much of the Mets’ bullpen is well rested today despite the circumstances last night. That could be useful as the team tries to take the series in an afternoon game today and continues a stretch of consecutive games that doesn’t include an off day until two weeks from today.

Win Probability Added

Big Mets winner: Pete Alonso, +13.9% WPA

Big Mets loser: Tylor Megill, -61.1% WPA

Mets pitchers: -56.0% WPA

Mets hitters: +6.0% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: Pete Alonso hits a two-run home run in the top of the first, +13.9% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Juan Soto hits a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, -14.8% WPA