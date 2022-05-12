Meet the Mets

Despite jumping out to a 3-0 lead with the help of a Pete Alonso dinger, Tylor Megill gave it all back and then some in the worst start of his career. He gave up eight runs and did not make it out of the second inning. Trevor Williams and Stephen Nogosek filled in admirably and kept the Nationals off the board but the Mets just couldn’t come back from that big of a hole. The Mets will now try to take the series with Taijuan Walker on the mound.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Daily News, Newsday, LoHud, MLB.com, Post

Tylor Megill got rocked early and often which led to his early exit but his manger thinks that he might have been tipping his pitches which led to the poor outing.

Pete Alonso’s notebook gained some notoriety when he was a rookie but it turns out the notebook never left.

J.D. Davis has settled into his role as a part-time time player and has figured out how to best prepare for his position on the team.

Edwin Díaz was obviously not needed in the blowout loss but he has returned to form this season and is looking like an elite closer once again.

Jeff McNeil too has looked much better this season and can hit anywhere in the lineup.

Around the National League East

The Braves walked-off the Red Sox in a thrilling 5-3 win.

The Marlins avoided a sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks with an 11-3 victory.

The Phillies took down the Mariners with a 4-2 win.

The Nationals used the long ball to propel them to victory over the Mets.

Around Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge’s arbitration case is still not settled and Brian Cashman refused to give any update on his star’s contract status.

Christian Yelich hit for his third career cycle in the Brewers’ loss to the Reds.

The Guardians and White Sox game was cancelled after Cleveland had multiple positive COVID cases.

The Cardinals did the Mets a favor and demoted Paul DeJong to Triple-A.

The draft is quickly approaching and the latest mock draft is stacked with position players at the top.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, the Mets no-hitter, the comeback against the Phillies, and the lefty energy exuded by Chris Bassitt were all discussed.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2011, Carlos Beltran took full advantage of Coors and blasted three home runs to all fields against the Rockies.