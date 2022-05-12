Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/12/22: Baty breaks out

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Syracuse 8, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7 (BOX)

Syracuse won a bit of a nail biter thanks to the two prospects of notes in the lineup. Both Nick Plummer and Mark Vientos had three hits and went deep, driving in seven of the Mets’ eight runs. They also committed a combined three errors, but let’s ignore that for the moment. The strong offensive performance made up for some inconsistent pitching, particularly from starter Rob Zastryzny.

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 2 (BOX)

Brett Baty broke out of his funk with ten total bases in four plate appearances, throwing in a walk for good measure. Ronny Mauricio had a similarly strong day, notching a home run as part of his own three hit day. Francisco Alvarez wasn’t quite as successful as his recent rash of strikeouts continued. Regardless, the Rumble Ponies had more than enough offense to support Mitch Ragan and Alex Valverde.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4 (BOX)

Three extra base hits kicked off the bottom of the first, and that was enough offense to keep the Cyclones in front. Justin Courtney nearly blew the lead in the ninth but managed to strike out Yasel Antuna to strand the tying run on second. In terms of notable prospect performances, Shervyen Newton had a double, while Jaylen Palmer struck out in his one plate appearance.

St. Lucie 3, Flying Tiger 1 (BOX)

St. Lucie won a game in which they tallied zero RBIs, which is surely a rare occurrence. The three Met runs scored on two wild pitches and a fielding error, and St. Lucie was able to win with fewer hits than runs and four fewer hits than their opponent. At least the pitching was strong, with mike Vasil striking out four over five scoreless innings and Luis Moreno allowing only one run in four innings of relief.

Star of the Night

Brett Baty

Goat of the Night

None! System sweep