Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 94: 21-11

The Mets played less baseball than usual this past week, but managed to win a series with the Phillies, make a near unbelievable comeback, and continued to be, dare we say, good. We also discuss the emergence of Carlos Carrasco, the solid relief work the team has been getting, and complain about the baseball.

Chris’s Music Pick:

The Nude Party - The Nude Party

Brian’s Music Pick:

Charles Mingus - Mingus Ah Um

And, until next time, Let’s Go Mets.