Final score: Mets 4, Nationals 1—No pain, no gain

The Mets won yet another series, with a standout pitching performance and several walks at the root of it. The Mets offense, while not demolishing the Nationals’ pitching staff as they’ve done before this season, was patient against a starter with no control and ended up drawing five walks in the first two innings. A few strategic hits allowed them to drive in four runs on a Mark Canha two-run double, a Tomás Nido RBI single, and a ninth-inning Canha solo homer.

The Mets pitching was the story today, especially Taijuan Walker. Despite clearly pitching through immense discomfort, Walker was able to shut down the Nationals, holding them to only three hits while only striking out one and walking one in seven innings. Seth Lugo threw a spotless eighth, getting two strikeouts and ending the inning having only thrown 11 pitches. Edwin Díaz gave up a Juan Soto solo home run, but otherwise he looked great, and he shut the door before the Nationals could try and come back.

The Mets are now 22-11 and are the only team with a record above .500 in the division. They head home to face the Mariners this weekend at Citi Field.