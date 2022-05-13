Mets Morning News: Walker wins in Washington

Meet the Mets

Pitching through pain, Taijuan Walker notched seven shutout innings to record his first win of the season as the Mets beat the Nationals 4-1 yesterday in D.C.

Mark Canha drove in three of the Mets’ four runs, including a solo home run in the ninth inning.

He also tossed a ball in the stands and accidentally hit a little girl in the face, and then apologized by giving her a game bat.

Before the game, it was reported that Buck Showalter asked Canha to practice some first base. It can’t be that hard, right?

Josh Bell and Juan Soto participated in a silly baserunning sequence early in yesterday’s game.

James McCann is nursing a sore wrist and missed yesterday’s game.

Max Scherzer will pitch tonight against the Mariners, with Chris Bassit getting an extra day off and pitching on Saturday.

The Mets optioned Stephen Nogosek to triple-A Syracuse. They also assigned Khalil Lee to single-A St. Lucie from triple-A Syracuse, where Lee had been struggling all season.

The Padres are reportedly close to signing Mets legend Robinson Canó.

Around the National League East

Alex Rodriguez may be interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins, and my goodness would that be funny if it happened.

A doctor diagnosed Bryce Harper with a torn UCL, and he will not throw for at least four weeks.

Unsure of how to cut their outfield grass, the Phillies are crowdsourcing a decision.

Around Major League Baseball

The Yankees walloped the White Sox 15-7 last night in Chicago. Ken Rosenthal wrote a story detailing how former Mets manager Luis Rojas has helped the Bombers increase their stolen base output.

The Astros increased their winning streak to 10 as they beat the Twins 11-3 and 5-0 in a doubleheader yesterday in Minneapolis.

The Dodgers plan on cutting Trevor Bauer even if he wins his appeal.

Just about the entirety of Cleveland’s coaching staff has entered health and safety protocols.

MLB and the PA reached a deal to create a baseball NFT game, right as the crypto market continues a precipitous decline.

Happy 72nd birthday to Bobby V!