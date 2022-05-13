Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/13/22: Syracuse Masterclass

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 11, 2022

SYRACUSE 4, SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 0 (BOX)

As one would imagine, the star of the show in a shutout win is the pitching staff, and it was no different for Syracuse in this one.

Adonis Medina, who is occupying an up-and-down role with the big club, opened for Syracuse and did so admirably. He threw three innings, surrendering one hit, one walk, and striking out three. Connor Grey followed and did the bulk of the work, throwing 5.2 innings, giving up two hits, walking two, and also striking out three. He almost finished the game, getting the first two outs in the ninth, but surrendered three base runners and was forced to turn the ball over to Yoan Lopez, who induced a pop fly to end it.

The offense did more than enough to support the staff, getting on the board in the fifth with a Carlos Cortes double play that chased home a run. Nick Plummer knocked home Tzu-Wei Lin with a double in the sixth, Quinn Brodey forced home a run with a single in the seventh, and Mark Vientos put a exclamation point on the win with a solo homer.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 7, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

Alec Kisena struggled in this one, and it put Binghamton behind the eight ball early. He gave up six runs over 4.1 innings, including two home runs to former Mets prospect and Old Friend Sebastian Espino.

Binghamton scattered seven hits throughout the game, and even led 1-0 for a half inning — Antoine Duplantis drove in a run in the top of the second to make it 1-0 at the time — but overall they could not keep pace with a blistering New Hampshire offense.

POSTPONED (FOG)

Yes, you read that right. Fog. I mean, look at it. They will make it up with a double header on Saturday.

ST. LUCIE 3, LAKELAND 2 (BOX)

Lakeland and St. Lucie held each other scoreless through the first four and a half innings before St. Lucie got on the board with a Alex Ramirez RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Lakeland did not take that idly, immediately getting the run back and then some, scoring two runs (one earned) off of Calvin Ziegler in the top of the sixth.

St. Lucie answered back yet again, this time by way of a two out, two run, William Lugo home run. Joshua Cornielly, who finished the sixth inning for Ziegler, pitched a perfect seventh. Grant Hartwig followed suit, tossing two perfect innings to secure the two inning save.

Star(s) of the Night

Adonis Medina, Connor Grey, and Yoan Lopez

Goat of the Night

Alec Kisnea