This Week in Mets Quotes: Alonso wants to win the division, Walker and Carrasco feel healthy

“As long as we keep winning series throughout the year, we’ll be in a good spot.” -Taijuan Walker [MLB]

Buck on the Phillies series.

“It’s been a weird trip in here.” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

Pete being told that The Mets are the first team in baseball to win 20 games in 2022.

“Let’s go Mets. Hell yeah. I mean, that’s great. But, again, we want to win the division. That’s the ultimate goal. And I feel like for us, we’ve had a great start. We’ve ran the bases well. We’ve hit well. And our pitching staff, whether it be starters or bullpen — I mean, we’ve played such great team baseball. Everyone has answered the bell. Everyone’s doing an incredible job. And I feel like we’re working incredibly well. And it’s just been so fun to play with these guys.” -Pete Alonso [The Athletic]

Generally, a good idea regardless.

“I think [Alonso] makes some other people that talk about [the ‘lifeless’ baseball] kind of go, ‘I guess I should keep my mouth shut.’” -Buck Showalter [The Athletic]

Buck is willing to give Megill a pass...

“He’s pitched so well for us. We’ll give him a pass tonight.” -Buck Showalter [MLB]

...Megill wants to prove his outing was a fluke.

“Obviously, it was a bad outing. But I’m capable of way more. I’m not going to let this one define me.” -Tylor Megill [MLB]

Buck doesn’t think Megill was tipping his pitches—or maybe he does—or just wants to check, I’m lost.

“That’s always the conspiracy theory. Everybody talks about [possibly tipping pitches] constantly and there’s no secrets that it’s something we’ve looked at since Spring Training and we look at it with all our pitchers. Some guys go through periods where they’re doing some things and you correct it. But I’m certainly going to talk about everything that might be a possibility, but we always look at those things.” -Buck Showalter [SNY]

Really would love to read Pete’s journal.

“I’ll sit after a game and reflect and confirm what I’ve gotten better at. Or if there’s something I want to change, whether it be decision-making at the plate or decisions in the field. For example, I feel like I’ve done a really good job defensively this year. So I’m not just writing down things where I could change, but I’ll keep confirming certain things that I can keep being good at.” -Pete Alonso [New York Daily News]

Wait, what?! This is the first I’m hearing of this.

“You can come in here and be productive, where last year there was a certain stretch in the season where we got the lineup like an hour before game time and then everybody is kind of running around with their head cut off … I think everybody is just assuming they are going to be in the lineup until game time and, ‘OK, now I can chill out?’ It just helps productivity when you know in advance.” -J.D. Davis [New York Post]

Feels good man.

“It felt really good just to go out there and contribute and go deep into games. Now I feel like after this outing, I should be in the clear to go deep every game.” -Taijuan Walker [MLB]

Free Cookie.

“It’s completely different this year than last year. This year I feel free. I even surprised myself today, a couple of 95 [mph], ‘OK, I am getting back.’ I just want to continue to work and go every five days and do my job.” -Carlos Carrasco [New York Post]

Just the standard 5-6-1-9-6 double play.

“If we didn’t execute it, there could have been one out and a guy on second or third. Every run counts. Getting those outs is huge.” -Francisco Lindor [MLB]

Doing what he’s “supposed to do” is a heckuva understatement

“When they traded for me, I’m just doing what I’m supposed to do. I’m doing what I’ve done for the last couple of years. Not trying to make anything bigger than it should be.” -Chris Bassitt [New York Post]

Scherzer on his 24-start streak without a loss ending.

“Heck of a run. Obviously, it takes your teammates to be able to do that, I’ll always say that. It’s also kind of cool to be a part of it. -Max Scherzer [MLB]

Sigh, I mean, they’re not wrong.

“I saw them described as ‘a plucky team’. They’re not a plucky team. They literally have a $300 million payroll. You are not ‘plucky’ at $300 million. You just have a talented team playing well for Buck [Showalter]. The real story isn’t even this team, it is about the previous incompetence.” -Rival Baseball Official [New York Post]

Jacob deGrom update: He recently started throwing and is "out to 60 feet at light intensity," GM Billy Eppler said.



He is scheduled for another MRI/CT scan in about a week. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 10, 2022

“https://mobile.twitter.com/x0stephhh/status/1524355900324077569

Noah Syndergaard is an immature baby, part MMXIV” -plbernstein

“Happy birthday to all the mothers out there.” -StorkFan