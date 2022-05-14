Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer pitched another excellent game, but the Mets struggled offensively and Drew Smith gave up his first run of the season to sink the Mets in the series opener against the Mariners.

The Mets got some rough injury news prior to yesterday’s game, as it was announced that James McCann will miss at least six weeks due to a left hamate fracture which will require surgery.

With McCann sidelined, it’s time to reintroduce ourselves to walk-off king Patrick Mazeika.

Playing against the Mariners caused Buck Showalter to reflect on the aftermath of his Yankees team losing to Seattle in the playoffs in 1995.

The trade that sent Jarred Kelenic to Seattle all those years ago will always be questionable, despite what has transpired since then.

Is the Mets’ contact-heavy offensive approach this season sustainable?

Around the National League East

The Braves bullpen had themselves a rough night, giving up seven runs in three innings of work to doom Atlanta to an 11-6 loss against the Padres.

Old friend Justin Turner hit a game-tying two-run homer off old friend Jeurys Familia in the ninth inning to send it to extras, but the Phillies rallied for three runs in the tenth inning and rookie Francisco Morales managed to hold the Dodgers to just one run in the bottom of the frame to secure a dramatic 12-10 win for Philadelphia.

The Astros got a big early lead against Josiah Gray, and the Nationals offense was not able to respond, resulting in a 6-1 loss for Washington.

Pablo López dominated for 7 innings, notching a career-high eleven strikeouts, but a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning put the Marlins behind, and they fell to the Brewers 2-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mariners sent Jarred Kelenic down to Triple-A, thereby denying him the chance to play against the organization that drafted him.

In a just world, Kumar Rocker would be pitching in the Mets’ farm system right now. Instead, he will be getting ready to suit up for the Tri-City ValleyCats.

After getting off to one of the strongest starts to a season of his career, Clayton Kershaw will now spend some time on the injured list with a pelvic injury.

Trevor Bauer’s suspension appeal hearing will begin on May 23rd.

Robinson Canó is officially a Padre, but what can his new team expect from him?

MLB.com picked the prospect in each organization with the best fastball.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

In a year where the Mets have almost always taken two out of three games in series, Vasilis Drimalitis decided to be bold and predict that the Mets would take two out of three against the Mariners.

This Date in Mets History

Willie Mays hit a game-winning home run in his debut with the New York Mets on this date in 1972.