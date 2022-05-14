Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/22: Persistent Peterson

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 11, 2022

Syracuse 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0 (BOX)

David Peterson is probably not too happy to be in Triple-A, but he put up an impressive performance last night as he makes his case to get back to the big leagues. Six innings of shutout ball, following by three shutout innings from the bullpen secured a comfortable win for the Mets. Both Quinn Brodey and Johneshwy Fargas went deep in the win, while Travis Blankenhorn drove in the third run with a first inning single.

New Hampshire 7, Binghmaton 3 (BOX)

Binghamton may have lost, but we got some promising performances from a couple slumping top prospects. Brett Baty went deep - his third of the year- while Francisco Alvarez tallied a double as part of a two-hit, zero strikeout day. Both have had some recent struggles after hot starts but now seem to be pulling out of it, all part of the life cycle of a prospect. Otherwise, this was a pretty underwhelming performance. The pitching was bad, and the rest of the offense outside of Hayden Senger was quiet.

POSTPONED (FOG)

Yep...fog again.

St. Lucie 7m Lakeland 4 (BOX)

St. Lucie was able to win this one even with Alex Ramirez and the newly-demoted Khalil Lee going hitless at the top of the lineup. Omar De Los Santos had the best overall performance, tallying two hits and a walk, but Junior Tilien had the biggest single hit with a three-run home run. Stanley Consuegra also went deep in support of Carson Seymour who made an impressive five inning start, striking out six in five scoreless.

Star(s) of the Night

Omar De Los Santos

Goat of the Night

David Griffin