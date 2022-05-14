Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/14/22: Persistent Peterson

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 11, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (13-20)
Syracuse 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 0 (BOX)
David Peterson is probably not too happy to be in Triple-A, but he put up an impressive performance last night as he makes his case to get back to the big leagues. Six innings of shutout ball, following by three shutout innings from the bullpen secured a comfortable win for the Mets. Both Quinn Brodey and Johneshwy Fargas went deep in the win, while Travis Blankenhorn drove in the third run with a first inning single.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-4, R, HR (1), RBI, K
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-3, R, BB, K, 2 SB (2)
- 1B Mark Vientos: 1-4
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 2-4, 2B, RBI, K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-4, 2 K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-3
- C Nick Dini: 0-3, K
- RF Quinn Brodey: 1-3, R, HR (3), RBI, K
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-3, 2 K
- LHP David Peterson: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, W (2-1)
- RHP Felix Pena: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, H (1)
- LHP Alex Claudio: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, S (2)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-20)
New Hampshire 7, Binghmaton 3 (BOX)
Binghamton may have lost, but we got some promising performances from a couple slumping top prospects. Brett Baty went deep - his third of the year- while Francisco Alvarez tallied a double as part of a two-hit, zero strikeout day. Both have had some recent struggles after hot starts but now seem to be pulling out of it, all part of the life cycle of a prospect. Otherwise, this was a pretty underwhelming performance. The pitching was bad, and the rest of the offense outside of Hayden Senger was quiet.
- SS Wyatt Young: 0-5, K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, R, 2B
- 3B Brett Baty: 2-4, R, HR (3), 2 RBI, 2 K, E (1)
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-4
- DH Hayden Senger: 2-4, R, 2 2B, K
- LF Zach Ashford: 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, RBI, K
- CF Antoine Duplantis: 0-4, 2 K
- RHP David Griffin: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- LHP Nate Fisher: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (13-15)
POSTPONED (FOG)
Yep...fog again.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (21-10)
St. Lucie 7m Lakeland 4 (BOX)
St. Lucie was able to win this one even with Alex Ramirez and the newly-demoted Khalil Lee going hitless at the top of the lineup. Omar De Los Santos had the best overall performance, tallying two hits and a walk, but Junior Tilien had the biggest single hit with a three-run home run. Stanley Consuegra also went deep in support of Carson Seymour who made an impressive five inning start, striking out six in five scoreless.
- DH Alex Ramirez: 0-4, 2 K
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-3
- SS William Lugo: 1-3, R, BB
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-3, R, K
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 1-3, R, HR (2), RBI, BB
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 2-3, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB, K, SB (15)
- C Drake Osborn: 1-2, 2 RBI
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-4, R, K
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-4, R, HR (1), 3 RBI
- RHP Carson Seymour: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- RHP Trey McLoughlin: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, W (1-1), BS (1)
- LHP Daniel Juarez: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- RHP Nate Jones: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, S (2)
Star(s) of the Night
Omar De Los Santos
Goat of the Night
David Griffin
