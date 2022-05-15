Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/15/22: Damp Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 14, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

The heaviest hitters of the Syracuse lineup had the afternoon off, and it showed. The team managed just three hits off of RailRiders starter Hayden Wesneski and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen- a Daniel Palka homer in the first, a Cody Bohanek single in the sixth, and a second Palka hit, a single in the seventh.

BINGHAMTON 9, NEW HAMPSHIRE 4 (BOX)

Binghamton and the Fisher Cats traded runs in the middle innings, but the Ponies took the lead and kept for good it in the seventh, when Jake Mangum and Francisco Alvarez drove in a run apiece. Zach Ashford, Mangum, and Alvarez added six more runs in the eighth and ninth to give Binghamton plenty of insurance, and some of it ended up being needed, as New Hampshire scored three in the bottom of the inning.

GAME ONE

POSTPONED (RAIN)

GAME TWO

SUSPENDED (FOG)

ST. LUCIE 4, LAKELAND 1 (BOX)

The game tied 1-1 going into late innings, St. Lucie put pressure on the Flying Tigers by loading up the bases and the pressure seemingly got to reliever Cristhian Tortosa, who threw a wild pitch to the first batter he faced that gave the Mets the lead. They ended up scoring two more in the frame on a Khalil Lee single, with Raimon Gomez and Levi David preserving the lead.

Star of the Night

Zach Ashford

Goat of the Night

Rain (and Fog)