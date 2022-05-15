Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/15/22: Damp Mets

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 14, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (13-21)
SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 4, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)
The heaviest hitters of the Syracuse lineup had the afternoon off, and it showed. The team managed just three hits off of RailRiders starter Hayden Wesneski and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre bullpen- a Daniel Palka homer in the first, a Cody Bohanek single in the sixth, and a second Palka hit, a single in the seventh.
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 0-4, K
- SS Tzu-Wei Lin: 0-4, K, E (1)
- 1B Daniel Palka: 2-4, R, HR (9), RBI
- LF Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4, 2 K
- 2B Gosuke Katoh: 0-3, 2 K
- C Nick Meyer: 0-3, K
- DH Carlos Cortes: 0-3, K
- RF Quinn Brodey: 0-3
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 1-3, K
- RHP Mike Montgomery: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, WP, L (0-5)
- RHP Tim Adleman: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- LHP Locke St. John: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Justin Dillon: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-20)
BINGHAMTON 9, NEW HAMPSHIRE 4 (BOX)
Binghamton and the Fisher Cats traded runs in the middle innings, but the Ponies took the lead and kept for good it in the seventh, when Jake Mangum and Francisco Alvarez drove in a run apiece. Zach Ashford, Mangum, and Alvarez added six more runs in the eighth and ninth to give Binghamton plenty of insurance, and some of it ended up being needed, as New Hampshire scored three in the bottom of the inning.
- CF Jake Mangum: 3-5, R, 2 3B, 3 RBI
- C Francisco Alvarez: 2-4, 2 RBI, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-5, K, CS (1)
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 2-4, 3 R, 2B, 3B, BB, 2 K
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 1-4, R, RBI
- RF Zach Ashford: 2-4, 3 R, 2B, HR (2), 3 RBI, BB, K, SB (2)
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-3, R, BB, HBP
- LF Antoine Duplantis: 0-3, K
- RHP Jose Butto: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP
- RHP Josh Hejka: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Kevin Gadea: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K, HBP
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (13-15)
GAME ONE
POSTPONED (RAIN)
GAME TWO
SUSPENDED (FOG)
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (21-10)
ST. LUCIE 4, LAKELAND 1 (BOX)
The game tied 1-1 going into late innings, St. Lucie put pressure on the Flying Tigers by loading up the bases and the pressure seemingly got to reliever Cristhian Tortosa, who threw a wild pitch to the first batter he faced that gave the Mets the lead. They ended up scoring two more in the frame on a Khalil Lee single, with Raimon Gomez and Levi David preserving the lead.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, R, K
- DH Khalil Lee: 2-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- 1B William Lugo: 2-4
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 0-4
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Justin Guerrera: 0-4, 4 K, E (3)
- C Jose Rivera: 1-2, K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-1
- 2B Junior Tilien: 1-3, R, 2 K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-3, R, K
- RHP Dominic Hamel: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, WP
- RHP Raimon Gomez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, W (1-1)
- RHP Levi David: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, S (1)
Star of the Night
Zach Ashford
Goat of the Night
Rain (and Fog)
