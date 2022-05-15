Mets Morning News: Mazeika Miracle Motivates Mets over Mariners

Meet the Mets

The Mets beat the Mariners in thrilling fashion 5-4. After Jesse Winker hit a game-tying three-run homer in the seventh inning off Chasen Shreve, none other than Patrick Mazeika answered with a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the frame, lifting the Mets to victory.

James McCann’s wrist surgery is scheduled for early next week and he is targeting a late-June return. He is hoping to even possibly beat the six-week timetable to return by staying in shape while sidelined.

Unsurprisingly, the Mets are not considering promoting top prospect Francisco Álvarez in James McCann’s absence.

After making a quip about how no one was going to be buying his jersey, Travis Jankowski found himself in a hitters’ meeting where Jankowski shirseys were distributed to the players, who wore them during pregame warmups yesterday. “This team, dude,” Jankowski said. “I’ve never been a part of a team where the people in this clubhouse genuinely care about the person. It’s a really cool vibe in here.”

“It was more fun to get booed as a visiting player than a home player here. So that was good,” said Paul Sewald to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Around the National League East

The Marlins hit three home runs in the fourth inning en route to a 9-3 victory over the Brewers.

Lefty Grant Dayton intends to opt out of his contract with the Miami Marlins today and is drawing interest from several teams, including the Mets.

The Padres scored four runs in the eighth inning, but then the Braves answered with four of their own in the bottom of the frame to notch a 6-5 comeback victory.

Ronald Acuña Jr., who was still experiencing groin soreness, got an MRI yesterday. “It’s the best news possible,” manager Brian Snitker said. “There was nothing big. He’s just going to be day to day. I don’t know how long it will be. But there’s nothing from the MRI that showed he’s going to be shut down.”

The Phillies hit four home runs, including a three-run shot from Bryce Harper, in their 8-3 victory over the Dodgers. Harper is now 8-for-12 in the series with eight RBIs.

Former Phillies pitcher David West passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with brain cancer.

The Nationals were victorious in a 13-6 slugfest over the Astros.

Around Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run last night.

The San Francisco Giants traded Mauricio Dubón to the Houston Astros for Michael Papierski.

Thus far, Aaron Judge has demonstrated why he made the right decision betting on himself.

Anthony Castrovince takes a look at five teams who are on the fence of contention, including both the Braves and Phillies, and gives reasons to be optimistic and skeptical of each one.

This Date in Mets History

Pat Mahomes Sr. made his Mets debut on this date in 1999.