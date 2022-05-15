Final score: Mets 5, Mariners 4 — The duality of Man-zeika

The Mets eked by Seattle by a score of 5-4, and the game was every bit of a up and down affair as one would imagine.

Chris Bassitt threw a solid but laborious 5.2 innings, walking three, striking out eight and surrendering five hits. He and Patrick Mazeika — making his 2022 debut after James McCann suffered a broken hamate bone — had trouble all game getting on the same page, from disguising the signs with runners on base, to calling the game in general.

The Mets offense had its ups and downs as well. They ran out to a 1-0 lead on a Francisco Lindor RBI single, and drove in two more in the third with two loud sacrifice flies — one by Lindor, and the other by Jeff McNeil. A well-struck RBI double by Pete Alonso made it 4-0 in the fifth.

The Mariners battled back, getting one in the sixth and getting to the Mets bullpen in the seventh, when Noted Mets Villain Jesse Winker tied the game with a three run home run off of Chasen Shreve.

Mazeika played the role of ultimate redeemer, however, hitting his first home run in 2022 to untie the game in the bottom of the frame. Adam Ottavino and Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect inning a piece to finish off the win.

Full recap to follow.