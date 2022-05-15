Tylor Megill to injured list with right biceps inflammation

The Mets announced this afternoon that Tylor Megill has been placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 12, with right biceps inflammation. The Mets’ Opening Day starter has done an excellent job in 2022 filling in for the injured Jacob deGrom, but got beat up in his most recent start, giving up eight runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. This performance ballooned his excellent 2.43 ERA to 4.41 for the season. There was some speculation after the game that Megill had been tipping his pitches, but it’s hard to know how much discomfort may have played a role as well.

Right-hander Colin Holderman, who impressed during spring training this season, has been called up from Triple-A to take Megill’s spot on the roster and will wear number 35. To make room on the 40-man roster for Holderman, Trevor May was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Because David Peterson pitched for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday night (he threw six scoreless innings in the outing), he will not be available for tomorrow’s game, which is Megill’s turn in the rotation. It is likely that Trevor Williams, who last pitched in long relief after Megill’s early exit on Wednesday, will make a spot start tomorrow with David Peterson rejoining the rotation the next time through, but nothing has been officially announced by the Mets.

This is obviously a huge hit to the Mets’ rotation, which is still probably about a month away from seeing Jacob deGrom back in action. Megill will undergo an MRI today, which will provide more information about the nature of his injury and how long he may be sidelined.