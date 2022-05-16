From Complex To Queens, Episode 168: Minor League Matrices

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

Inspired by an email that became a meme, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas decide between From Complex To Queens memes, in Promote, Extend, Trade.

Next, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest. After, they discuss one of the latest mock drafts and discuss recent events involving player who is a major reason why the Mets will be drafting they way they will in 2022.

After, the guys review how the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones, and St. Lucie Mets did this past week.

Lastly, the team discusses some interesting articles written by JJ Cooper of Baseball America this past week regarding minor league stadiums and facility standards.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!