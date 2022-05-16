Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/16/22: Mets bullpens blow

*All results from games played on Sunday, May 15, 2022

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 3, SYRACUSE 1 (BOX)

A fitting end for a series involving the two worst teams in the division: with Scranton’s win, both teams are tied for worst in the entire league (along with the Louisville Bats in the West Division).

NEW HAMPSHIRE 5, BINGHAMTON 4 (BOX)

The Rumble Ponies came out of the gate strong, scoring a pair of runs in the first on a Ronny Mauricio double and later on a homer by Jeremy Vasquez and an RBI single by Francisco Alvarez, but Yeizo Campos threw it all away with a Metsian bullpen meltdown in the bottom of the eighth. Up 4-1, he allowed four runs to score before finally putting away the last Fisher Cat of the inning. The bottom half of the Binghamton lineup came to the plate in the ninth and went weakly into the afternoon.

GAME ONE

WILMINGTON 3, BROOKLYN 2 (BOX)

Picked up in the third after it was suspended due to fog with Wilmington up 2-1, the Cyclones tied things up at 2-2 on a Matt O’Neil RBI single, but Jesus Vargas allowed a run in the top of the ninth to put the Blue Rocks back ahead. The Cyclones didn’t go down weakly, notching two hits in the bottom of the inning, but they were unable to get over the hump.

GAME TWO

WILMINGTON 4, BROOKLYN 1 / 9 (BOX)

Once again, late inning runs doomed the Cyclones. It’s not so much that game two was a pitching duel as much as neither team was able to score. Both teams happened to score in the sixth, but asides for that inning, zero after zero after zero until the ninth. In the top of the inning, Evy Ruibal gave up a quick single back up the middle that allowed Wilmington’s ghost runner to score- yes, this game technically was part of a doubleheader, whereas game one wasn’t- and that opened the floodgates for two more total runs to score.

ST. LUCIE 5, LAKELAND 4 / 10 (BOX)

It was a back-and-forth affair that took ten innings, but St. Lucie took Sunday afternoon’s game from the Flying Tigers and five out of six games in the series. Down by a run in the bottom of the eighth, Justin Guerra tripled in Omar De Los Santos to tie things at 4-4 apiece. Nate Lavender pitched the ninth and ran into trouble, allowing a single and a walk, but induced a double play and got a critical strikeout to escape the inning. He also threw the tenth and looked much better, striking out the side and stranding Lakeland’s ghost runner. In the bottom of the inning, William Lugo singled back up the middle scoring St. Lucie’s ghost runner, and ballgame. St. Lucie extends their winning streak to five games now

Star of the Night

Alex Ramirez

Goat of the Night

Yeizo Campos