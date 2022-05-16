Mets Morning News: Short

Meet the Mets

It felt like it was going to happen again. Down to their last set of outs, these dang pesky 2022 Mets were going to make another comeback. Alas, an ass-load of sliders ended that dream and gave the Mariners an 8-7 victory in the series finale.

Our Beautiful Opening Day Starter Tylor Megill will be sidelined for at least a week with right biceps inflammation, but no structural damage.

According to Tylor’s mom, he will not die from it.

Things could always change, but it appears that Trevor Williams will be today’s starter against the Cardinals.

It took a good, long while, but the 2022 Mets have finally hit what can be called a rough stretch.

Some of your favorite Mets were in attendance for the Rangers game seven win at the Garden.

If you found yourself wondering why Carlos Carrasco had a pretty bad day on the mound, it was because he couldn’t control his slider one bit.

Around the National League East

The San Diego Padres, now featuring Robinson Cano, scored four runs in the top of the 11th inning on their way to a 7-3 victory over the Braves.

Justin Verlander and the Astros offense brutalized the poor Washington Nationals in an 8-0 contest.

Miami went up early, but the Brewers scored six unanswered runs as they left Florida with a 7-3 win over the fish.

Just to wrap up an awful day by the entirety of the NL East, the Phillies were walked off by Gavin Lux in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

A forearm strain has resulted in the Marlins giving Jesus Luzardo the heave-ho to the 15-day IL.

Noted domestic abuser Odubel Herrera swung and missed on a pitch that went through his legs.

Around Major League Baseball

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina now have more wins together than any battery in the history of Major League Baseball.

To close out Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s record-setting victory, the Cardinals sent one of the most accomplished players to ever step on the mound: Albert Pujols.

The Reds didn’t allow the Pirates to record a single hit on Sunday...and they still managed to lose.

For all those wondering, this is the Yankees’ son Nestor. They share no blood but he is their life. He came from the draft (legally, of course) nine years ago and plays with them in New York.

Miguel Cabrera moved past Eddie Murray on the all-time home run list with the 505th homer of his career.

Dave Roberts has some thoughts on the aerodynamics of Rob Manfred’s balls.

Someone please go visit the Oakland A’s, they are very sad and lonely during their home games and it is upsetting.

Scratch that, there was a very nice visitor that popped their head into the Oakland press box, you don’t have to go.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1983, Darryl Strawberry connected for the first of what would be 252 home runs in a Mets uniform.