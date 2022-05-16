Tonight’s Mets/Cardinals game postponed

The first game of the Mets home series against the Cardinals has been postponed. Originally scheduled for tonight at 7:10, it was postponed well ahead of time due to severe weather passing through the area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 3:10 pm.

This is the Mets fourth doubleheader of the year thus far, with at least two more on the docket. The forecast for the next two days looks good, though there is a chance for rain on Thursday, which would complicate things scheduling-wise as this is the only time the Cardinals are in Queens for the year.

The Mets enter this series with a 23-13 record, and coming off their first series loss of the year. They sit atop the National League East and are the only team in the division with a winning record. The Cardinals are second in the National League Central, with a 19-15 record. The Mets project to have Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker take the mound for the doubleheader tomorrow.