Meet the Mets

The Mets and Cardinals were rained out yesterday. The two clubs will play a single-admission doubleheader today.

The postponement helps New York with their starting pitching problem, as it will give them the opportunity to call up an additional arm for one game.

Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker will pitch the two games today, though the order is yet to be determined.

Here’s some more pictures of Mets players having a good time at Game 7 on Sunday night (Let’s Go Rangers!!!)

Jacob deGrom received further imaging yesterday, and the club will (hopefully) provide an update soon.

Anthony DiComo looked at deGrom’s timetable and how many rehab starts he would need before he could take the mound for the Mets.

Colin Holderman, who made his MLB debut on Sunday, can carve out a role in the Mets’ bullpen, according to Rob Piersall.

Pedro Martinez will be joining the team’s Old Timer’s Day lineup on August 27.

Ex-Met Michael Conforto could sign with a club after this year’s MLB Draft, which is set to take place from July 17-19. In this scenario, the club signing Conforto would not need to give up a draft pick. His agent, Scott Boras, also believes that, if he stays ahead of schedule, he could be available to return in September.

Around the National League East

Ben Silver tried to determine if the Phillies are contenders or pretenders.

Tom Skulski debated whether Philadelphia should draft Kumar Rocker.

The Braves were blanked 1-0 by the Brewers.

While Atlanta have been mediocre, Mark Bradley doesn’t see that lasting much longer.

The Marlins pummeled the Nationals 8-2.

Miami’s Sixto Sanchez was cleared to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet.

With injuries piling up, Marlins fans have begun to wonder about Max Meyer’s debut. Kim Ng provided an update on Miami’s top pitching prospect.

The Nationals shared a tribute video for Gerardo Parra, who officially announced his retirement yesterday.

Around Major League Baseball

Derek Rhoads and Rob Mains examined injuries in 2022 so far.

As they head to Toronto, the Mariners have placed Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list.

Players who are unvaccinated are typically placed on the restricted list when playing the Blue Jays in Canada. However, teams are prohibited from placing starting pitchers who’ve thrown within four days on that list, so that they can’t use it to their competitive advantage.

Toronto placed Tim Mayza on the 15 day IL and called up Andrew Vasquez.

The struggling Royals fired their hitting coach. Kansas City announced the changes on Twitter.

The Athletics have gutted their roster, and their fans have boycotted in response. David Waldstein discussed the A’s, the loneliest team in baseball.

Despite this Brett Phillips tender home run celebration, the Tigers pushed one across in the top of the ninth to edge out the Rays 3-2.

The Yankees easily handled the Orioles 6-2. With three homers in the game, the Yankees proved that they still dig the long ball.

The Blue Jays beat the Mariners 6-2.

The Red Sox defeated the Astros 6-3. In the loss, Houston pitcher Jake Odorizzi had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury after running to cover first base.

The Cubs put up an eight-spot in the first as they cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Pirates. Wilson Contreras, who led off, capped off the scoring frenzy with a grand slam, which was his 100th career home run.

The Rangers topped the Angels 7-4. Noah Syndergaard had the shortest start of his major league career, lasting just two-thirds of an inning while allowing six runs (four earned).

The White Sox outlasted the Royals 5-3 in ten innings.

A Mike Yastrzemski ninth inning helped the Giants defeat the Rockies 7-6.

The Twins won in Oakland by a 3-1 score.

The Dodgers held on to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2001, Steve Trachsel set a dubious franchise record by allowing four home runs in a single inning.