Mets provide an update on Jacob deGrom and place Starling Marte on the bereavement list

The Mets announced this afternoon that Jacob deGrom’s follow-up imaging revealed “continued healing in the scapula.” The Mets’ ace will “continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program” and the team will provide updates on his progress “when appropriate.”

“He’s been cleared to move back further and throw harder,” said general manager Billy Eppler on deGrom’s progress. Eppler said that deGrom’s scapula “looked pretty clean” in his recent MRI and that he will defer to team doctors on whether more follow-up imaging will be needed as deGrom ramps up.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported last night that deGrom is still likely at least a month away from returning. According to pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, deGrom has been throwing at 75 feet off flat ground; Hefner also noted that deGrom has been throwing without any pain or discomfort. Given that deGrom has yet to throw off a mound, a “mid-to-late June appears to be a best-case scenario for his return. July is also plausible,” per DiComo. He will need three to five minor league rehab starts after he completes his throwing program before rejoining the Mets.

It’s slow, but steady progress for deGrom and the Mets are being cautious with their ace’s recovery. “When you start talking about bone, it’s a little different than muscle tendons,” Hefner said. “You don’t want to mess around with bone, especially with a stress reaction in bones. We don’t want to mess around with reinjuring that type of situation, because then he’s done for the year. So we’re definitely going to play the long game with him to make sure that we have him for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, the team also announced ahead of today’s doubleheader that Starling Marte has been placed on the bereavement list. Stephen Nogosek, who tossed three scoreless innings of relief in his season debut last week, has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill Marte’s spot on the roster. Adonis Medina has also been recalled and will serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. Travis Jankowski is starting this afternoon in right field with Jeff McNeil manning left field and Mark Canha getting Game 1 off. Trevor Williams will take the mound for Game 1 and Taijuan Walker will be starting Game 2.