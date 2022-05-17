Final Score: Mets 3, Cardinals 1—Williams is Miles ahead of Mikolas in Game 1

It certainly looked like the Mets were at a disadvantage in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader against the Cardinals, with Trevor Williams (replacing an injured Tylor Megill) going up against Miles Mikolas, whose 1.49 ERA was third in the National League among starting pitchers at the start of the day. And yet, it was Williams who posted the better line and helped his team earn the victory.

Williams only went four innings, but he struck out six and didn’t allow a run, while Mikolas allowed three runs for the first time in any start this season. New York got on the board with a run in the second, as the Mets loaded the bases with no outs and Travis Jankowski brought a run home on a fielder’s choice ground out. The Mets added two more runs in the third on run-scoring doubles from Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith.

St. Louis got a run closer in the eighth thanks to a Paul Goldschmidt opposite field solo homer off Drew Smith, but that’s as close as they would get. Edwin Díaz danced around trouble in the ninth inning and picked up the save.

Full recap to follow.