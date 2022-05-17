Mets option Jake Reed, call up Gosuke Katoh

Between games of their doubleheader against the Cardinals today in Queens, the Mets made a roster move, optioning right-handed relief pitcher Jake Reed to Triple-A Syracuse and calling up infielder Gosuke Katoh to take his place on the active roster. The team had just called Reed up before the first game, and he wound up getting credited with the win after throwing two scoreless inning with two strikeouts in relief of spot starter Trevor Williams.

As for Katoh, the Mets claimed him on waivers from the Blue Jays earlier this month. The 27-year-old is a left-handed hitter and has just 11 major league plate appearances to his name, all of which came with Toronto this year before the team designated him for assignment. Having been in the Yankees’ minor league system for the vast majority of his professional career, Katoh spent the 2021 season with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate and hit .306/.388/.474 with eight home runs in 402 plate appearances. Since joining the Mets’ organization, however, he has hit just .059/.200/.059 with Syracuse.