Meet the Mets

The Mets split two games against the Cardinals on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-1, but then falling short in the second game 4-3. The Mets had plenty of chances in the second game, including having the winning run on first base in the bottom of the ninth, but ultimately fell short of sweeping the doubleheader.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue game 1 short, game 2 short, and long. Newsday, MLB, NY Post, Daily News, and North Jersey.

The Mets provided another encouraging update on Jacob deGrom on Tuesday afternoon. while Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list.

The encouraging news for deGrom means he will continue to ramp up the intensity of his throwing, though he is still far away from appearing on a major league mound.

Speaking about Marte, Buck Showalter said Marte has a big heart with all he has gone through.

The reaction to the update regarding Jacob deGrom shows how the Mets are in a different position this year compared to the past.

If he stays healthy, Pete Alonso would like to become the third Met ever to play all 162 games.

Brandon Nimmo left the second game early after fouling a ball off of his leg in the 7th inning. After the game, we found out the ball hit his quad, though X-rays came back negative and he hopes to be in the lineup today.

Francisco Lindor’s recent struggles could not be ignored on Tuesday writes Mike Puma.

Jake Reed was sent down after getting the win in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

James McCann underwent surgery for his broken hamate bone and is on track for a late June return.

Hitting coach Eric Chavez is not with the team for this series as he returned home to Arizona for his son’s ACL surgery.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña had his fingerprints all over the Braves 3-0 win against the Brewers.

The Marlins beat the Nationals behind a Miguel Rojas home run.

Zach Eflin pitched well in his return from the IL but the Phillies still fell to the Padres 3-0.

Bryce Harper was not in the lineup for the Phillies after receiving a plasma injection in his right elbow.

Around Major League Baseball

The Astros poured it on the Red Sox with the long ball, hitting 5 homers in the second inning.

Matt Harvey received a 60 game suspension for the participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of MLB’s Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

MLB.com looks at the surprises of the 2022 season thus far, both good and bad.

Why aren’t the A’s trying harder to fill their stadium for home games?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Steve Sypa looked over the best performances from across the Mets minor league system last week.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday to former Met and former SNY broadcaster Nelson Figueroa.