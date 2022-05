Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin by discussing the injuries to James McCann and Tylor Megill and how the Mets are already at the bottom of their depth in mid-May. But, at least yesterday’s update on Jacob deGrom was positive!

Next, we talk about the various narratives that emerged from the Mariners series—rehashing the Díaz/Canó trade and Jesse Winker being a fun Mets villain. We also discuss the weird grudge Paul Sewald seems to hold against the Mets and the fanbase.

We also briefly discuss Matt Harvey’s 60-game suspension for distributing oxycodone, which may end his career.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). And you can find Kellyanne Healey in the Amazin’ Avenue comments (LaRomaBella). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!