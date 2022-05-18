Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/18/22: Vasil the victor

*All results from games played on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

BUFFALO 9, SYRACUSE 3 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets fell behind and stayed behind in last night’s game against the Buffalo Bisons. Rob Zastryzny gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, old and new friend Tommy Hunter gave up five in the bottom of the fifth, and Eric Orze gave up a pair of runs between the bottom of the fifth and the bottom of the sixth. The Syracuse Mets scratched across a run in the top of the seventh to get on the board, and scored a pair on Nick Plummer’s sixth homer of the year in the top of the eighth, but ultimately lost to the Buffalo Bisons 9-3.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Adonis Medina from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled second baseman Gosuke Katoh from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have recalled right-handed pitcher Stephen Nogosek from the Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: Right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter has been assigned to the Syracuse Mets from the FCL Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The New York Mets have optioned right-handed pitcher Jake Reed to the Syracuse Mets.

AKRON 5, BINGHAMTON 2 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell behind immediately in last night’s game against the Akron RubberDucks, when Alex Valverde gave up a solo shot to Akron’s Bo Naylor, and allowed a second run to score on a wild pitch later in the inning. Ronny Mauricio cut Akron’s lead in half in the bottom of the second with a solo shot - his fifth homer of the season. Michel Otanez allowed a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, putting Binghamton behind 4-1. Francisco Alvarez drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning, but the Rumble Ponies ultimately fell to the RubberDucks 5-2.

BROOKLYN 5, HUDSON VALLEY 3 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones struck in the bottom of the third inning of last night’s game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, when Shervyen Newton doubled home Rowdey Jordan. Hudson Valley tied the game in the top of the fifth, but Brooklyn immediately took the lead back on Jaylen Palmer’s first home run of the season. A pair of RBI doubles from Jose Mena and Matt O’Neill extended the Cyclone lead to 4-1. Hudson Valley scored twice in the top of the seventh, but Brooklyn added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning, and held on to win from there.

ST. LUCIE 4, TAMPA 3 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets got on the board in the top of the third inning of last night’s game against the Tampa Tarpons, when Khalil Lee scored on a throwing error. Tampa tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, but St. Lucie re-took the lead in the top of the sixth on a single from Omar De Los Santos that knocked in two. Armed with a lead, Mike Vasil shut the door in the seventh to end his most successful outing of the year thus far, having allowed just two hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts. De Los Santos singled home another run in the top of the eighth to give St. Lucie a 4-1 lead heading into the ninth. Tampa scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth, but St. Lucie ultimately held on to win 4-3.

Star of the Night

Mike Vasil

Goat of the Night

Tzu-Wei Lin