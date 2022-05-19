Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/19/22: Dominguez Dinger

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Akron 5, Binghmaton 3 (BOX)

Binghamton left a whopping 10 men on base, going 2-for-11 with RISP in a narrow loss to the Akron Rubber Ducks. Francisco Alvarez continued his recent bounce back with a three hit, zero strikeout day, but Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio both went hitless. Bryce Montas de Oca got the start as an opener but couldn’t even get out of the first inning, though his defense didn’t do him any favors.

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4 (BOX)

Brooklyn almost let this one slip away, but they managed to ride a five-run fourth inning to victory over the Renegades. Almost the entirety of the offense came from the bottom of the lineup, with five of the Cyclone’s six hits and all five RBIs coming from the bottom four hitters. Jaylen Palmer had the best day, with two hits and a walk, though true to form he also struck out. Jordan Yamamoto also made an appearance in this game but didn’t look great, walking two and giving up three hits in 1.2 innings of work.

Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated OF Joe Suozzi.

Roster Alert: RHP Jordan Yamamoto assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from FCL Mets.

St. Lucie 9, Tampa 3 (BOX)

The Met offense blew up in this one led by Carlos Dominguez. The right fielder finished a triple short of the cycle, tallying two RBI as part of a four hit day. (Don’t get to excited, he’s a 22-year-old with a 41% strikeout rate in Single-A.) Alex Ramirez had a hit as part of a relatively ho-hum day by his standards but is still running a robust .953 OPS on the season. On the mound, Calvin Ziegler continued to put up some gaudy strikeout numbers, punching out nine in 4.2 innings. He did walk three however and couldn’t get through the fifth in order to earn the win.

Star of the Night

Carlos Dominguez

Goat of the Night

Ronny Mauricio