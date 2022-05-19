Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/19/22: Dominguez Dinger

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (13-23)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-23)
Akron 5, Binghmaton 3 (BOX)
Binghamton left a whopping 10 men on base, going 2-for-11 with RISP in a narrow loss to the Akron Rubber Ducks. Francisco Alvarez continued his recent bounce back with a three hit, zero strikeout day, but Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio both went hitless. Bryce Montas de Oca got the start as an opener but couldn’t even get out of the first inning, though his defense didn’t do him any favors.
- 2B Wyatt Young: 2-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 K
- C Francisco Alvarez: 3-5, K, E (2)
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-3, 2 BB, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-5, 2 K
- 1B Luke Ritter: 1-4, 3 K
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-4, R, 2B, SB (6)
- DH Jeremy Vasquez: 0-2, 2 BB
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K, SB (3)
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, R, BB, 2 K
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- RHP Alec Kisena: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, L (1-4)
- LHP Andrew Edwards: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (15-17)
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4 (BOX)
Brooklyn almost let this one slip away, but they managed to ride a five-run fourth inning to victory over the Renegades. Almost the entirety of the offense came from the bottom of the lineup, with five of the Cyclone’s six hits and all five RBIs coming from the bottom four hitters. Jaylen Palmer had the best day, with two hits and a walk, though true to form he also struck out. Jordan Yamamoto also made an appearance in this game but didn’t look great, walking two and giving up three hits in 1.2 innings of work.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 0-3, BB, CS (1)
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-4, 2B, 2 K, 2 E (4)
- C Jose Mena: 0-3, R, 2 K
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4
- DH Matt O’Neill: 0-2, R, 2 BB, 2 K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, SB (7)
- 2B Wilmer Reyes: 1-4, R, RBI, SB (4)
- CF Jaylen Palmer: 2-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K
- 3B Branden Fryman: 1-3, RBI
- RHP Oscar Rojas: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K
- RHP Sammy Tavarez: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, W (1-0)
- RHP Jordan Yamamoto: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, H (1)
- RHP Justin Courtney: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, S (4
Roster Alert: Brooklyn Cyclones activated OF Joe Suozzi.
Roster Alert: RHP Jordan Yamamoto assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones from FCL Mets.
Single-A: St. Lucie Mets (25-10)
St. Lucie 9, Tampa 3 (BOX)
The Met offense blew up in this one led by Carlos Dominguez. The right fielder finished a triple short of the cycle, tallying two RBI as part of a four hit day. (Don’t get to excited, he’s a 22-year-old with a 41% strikeout rate in Single-A.) Alex Ramirez had a hit as part of a relatively ho-hum day by his standards but is still running a robust .953 OPS on the season. On the mound, Calvin Ziegler continued to put up some gaudy strikeout numbers, punching out nine in 4.2 innings. He did walk three however and couldn’t get through the fifth in order to earn the win.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-3, R, RBI, K, CS (5)
- LF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, BB, K
- DH Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 2-5, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, 3 K
- RF Carlos Dominguez: 4-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (9), 2 RBI, K
- 1B Jack-Thomas Wold: 1-4, R, RBI, 2 K
- C Drake Osborn: 0-4
- 2B Junior Tilien: 2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 K
- RHP Calvin Ziegler: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 K
- RHP Luis Moreno: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, W (2-0)
Star of the Night
Carlos Dominguez
Goat of the Night
Ronny Mauricio
Loading comments...