Meet the Mets

The Mets’ offense finally woke up with the biggest blow coming off the bat of Pete Alonso in the eighth inning. He capped off the team’s big offensive night with a three-run blast that firmly put the game out of reach. They broke out in the fifth to take the lead with the help of a clutch hit by Dominic Smith and a safety squeeze by Luis Guillorme. That put Max Scherzer in line for the win, but of course he became the big story of the evening when he left the game early with pain in his left side. Now the team waits with baited breath for their ace’s test results.

Scherzer talked about feeling a pain in his left side that he had never felt before which is why he took himself out of the game. He is hopeful it is nothing too serious.

Before the game the Mets actually received good injury news when Brandon Nimmo was declared good to go after fouling a ball off his leg in the previous game.

Dominic Smith wants to be an every day player and wants to be on a team that will play him like one.

Around the National League East

The Braves lost a back-and-forth game to the Brewers on a walk-off home run by Keston Hiura.

Jazz Chisholm is having a breakout season for the Marlins by reinventing himself from his rookie year.

Zack Wheeler and the Phillies shut out the Padres in a 3-0 win.

More questions were raised about the baseball when the Phillies’ offense hit better in Los Angeles than it did at home.

The Nationals avoided a sweep at the hands of the Marlins with a win in extra innings.

Around Major League Baseball

After over a month into the season, who are the early favorites for the Cy Young in both leagues?

The Yankees cut ties with prospect Jake Sanford who was allegedly stealing items from teammates and selling them online.

After being stretchered off the field, a MRI revealed that Jake Odorizzi did not tear his Achilles tendon which was a major concern after he crumpled to the ground.

Twins starter Chris Paddack underwent Tommy John surgery which is the second time he has had the procedure.

Albert Pujols picked up two hits against the Mets which moved him into tenth on the all-time hits list.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On the latest episode of A Pod of Their Own, the Mets injuries and new and old villains were discussed.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2006, David Wright walked-off one of the greatest closers to ever play the game. He sent a ball flying to deep center off Mariano Rivera to drive in the game winning run and give the Mets the win over the Yankees.