Final score: Mets 7, Cardinals 6—POLAR BOMB

It took longer than the Mets wanted to, but they took the series finale with the Cardinals, 7-6 on a two-run, no doubter off the bat of Pete Alonso in the bottom of the tenth.

The game, which featured Chris Bassitt not having his best stuff, was a back and forth affair that showcased Jeff McNeil’s offensive and defensive skills. The Mets took an early lead 2-0 in the first, gave up one in the second, one in the third, and one in the fifth that put the Cardinals up 3-2. However, a three-run bottom of the fifth put the Mets back in front.

But the Cardinals kept coming back, scoring one run in the seventh, and then spoiling a save for Edwin Díaz, who was very hittable today, and who suffered the consequences of an Eduardo Escobar error, allowing the game tying run to score.

The Cardinals added another in the top of the tenth, but a mammoth, no-doubter off the bat of Alonso put the game away and allowed the Mets to win the series.

Full recap to follow.